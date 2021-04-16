KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 15, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,862.94 High: 4,895.55 Low: 4,856.65 Net Change: (-) 11.24 Volume ('000): 324,901 Value ('000): 11,818,592 Makt Cap 1,362,631,525,083 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,264.81 NET CH. (-) 46.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,567.00 NET CH. (-) 28.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,496.36 NET CH. (-) 25.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,983.86 NET CH. (+) 6.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,937.01 NET CH. (-) 28.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-April-2021 ====================================

