BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 15, 2021). ==================================== BR...
16 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 15, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,862.94
High: 4,895.55
Low: 4,856.65
Net Change: (-) 11.24
Volume ('000): 324,901
Value ('000): 11,818,592
Makt Cap 1,362,631,525,083
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,264.81
NET CH. (-) 46.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,567.00
NET CH. (-) 28.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,496.36
NET CH. (-) 25.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,983.86
NET CH. (+) 6.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,937.01
NET CH. (-) 28.90
------------------------------------
As on: 15-April-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
