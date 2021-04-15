ANL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.27%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
EPCL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FFBL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.56%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
UNITY 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.43%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 25,813 Decreased By ▼ -34.18 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,332 Increased By ▲ 21 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,556 Increased By ▲ 11.8 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF's SDR could provide 'meanigful support' to countries like Pakistan: Moody's

  • Measured against upcoming cross-border debt repayments, the additional SDR allocations could provide meaningful support for Zambia, Suriname, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Namibia.
Ali Ahmed 15 Apr 2021

Moody’s Investor Service has said that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR) could provide ‘meaningful support’ to countries like Pakistan alongside

Measured against upcoming cross-border debt repayments, the additional SDR allocations could provide meaningful support for Zambia, Suriname, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Namibia, said Moody's.

Days ago, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the IMF announced to support an allocation of $650 billion in new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody’s however stated that the additional resources would help alleviate external liquidity pressures, they would not solve fundamental credit challenges, such as those that led to the recent default in Zambia. “The ultimate effect of the SDR allocation on sovereign credit would depend on the scope and effectiveness with which sovereigns used these new resources to not only address immediate cross-border repayment needs, but also to support the economic and revenue recovery from the pandemic,” it said.

Moody’s said that the new SDRs would be allocated according to IMF members' existing capital subscriptions or quotas. “As such, more than 60 percent of these new reserve assets would be distributed to 34 advanced economies, led by the US, which stands to receive $113.1 billion in SDRs based on its current 17.4pc quota,” it said.

On Monday, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said that the International Monetary Fund intends to distribute the $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights monetary reserves to member countries this summer.

Pakistan IMF Moody's SDR Special Drawing Rights

IMF's SDR could provide 'meanigful support' to countries like Pakistan: Moody's

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters