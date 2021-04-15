Deaths of I A Rehman, Zia Shahid condoled

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj ul Haq, Secretary General Amirul Azeem and other leaders have expressed grief over the demise of veteran journalist I A Rehman and Khabrain Chief Editor Zia Shahid.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, they paid tribute to the journalistic services of late Rehman and Zia Shahid, prayed for their souls and shared condolence with the families.

Meanwhile, the JI chief congratulated the Muslim ummah on the start of the holy month of Ramzan and requested every individual to understand and implement in his/her life the message of Quran. He said every Muslim should seek forgiveness of Allah Almighty in the holy month. He said the system based on Quran and Sunnah was the solution to the problems of mankind.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has said the government should not suspend the local government elections by linking them to the new census.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, he said on the local government polls in the provinces should be held according to schedule on completion of the terms. He said the reports that the government had announced the new census and that the LG polls were held after the census were disturbing and sad.

