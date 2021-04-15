ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deaths of I A Rehman, Zia Shahid condoled

Recorder Report 15 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj ul Haq, Secretary General Amirul Azeem and other leaders have expressed grief over the demise of veteran journalist I A Rehman and Khabrain Chief Editor Zia Shahid.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, they paid tribute to the journalistic services of late Rehman and Zia Shahid, prayed for their souls and shared condolence with the families.

Meanwhile, the JI chief congratulated the Muslim ummah on the start of the holy month of Ramzan and requested every individual to understand and implement in his/her life the message of Quran. He said every Muslim should seek forgiveness of Allah Almighty in the holy month. He said the system based on Quran and Sunnah was the solution to the problems of mankind.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has said the government should not suspend the local government elections by linking them to the new census.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, he said on the local government polls in the provinces should be held according to schedule on completion of the terms. He said the reports that the government had announced the new census and that the LG polls were held after the census were disturbing and sad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LG polls Sirajul Haq Amirul Azeem Zia Shahid

Deaths of I A Rehman, Zia Shahid condoled

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

In the event of moratorium on energy prices: Govt asked to spell out its circular debt alternate plans

Russia says US plan violates Taliban deal

COAS tells US: Pakistan to support Afghan-led process

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.