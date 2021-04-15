PTI foreign funding case: ECP dismisses Akbar’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed petition of Akbar S Babar for providing relevant records of foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission announced its reserved verdict on Akbar S Babar’s plea in PTI foreign funding case. The ECP upheld the verdict of the scrutiny committee for not handing over records of foreign funding case to the petititoner.

In its verdict, the commission issued directives to the scrutiny committee to complete its tasks by the end of May.

Moreover, Akbar S Babar has been allowed to visit the records twice in a week from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the presence of the ECP’s director-general (DG) law who will ensure the protection of the records.

While talking to journalists outside the ECP office, Akbar S Babar said that he submitted multiple petitions for provision of relevant records to him and the access to the documents was given now.

He said that ECP gave them powers to include two financial experts for inspecting the documents, whereas, the scrutiny committee did not grant access to the records.

Babar said that he expects from the scrutiny committee for the implementation of ECP orders. He added that PTI was hiding the records for six years and it is beyond comprehension to make the records secret.