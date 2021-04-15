Overseas Pakistanis: Special courts in Punjab to ensure timely justice

LAHORE: The decision to set up Special Courts in Punjab has been taken for the provision of timely justice to overseas Pakistanis while different proposals including allowing overseas Pakistanis to record statements in their cases through video link are under consideration. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said this while chairing a meeting on resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and setting up special courts for their cases here on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Irum Bukhari, Law Secretary Bahadur Ali Khan and others were present.

Wajeehullah Kundwi, DG District Judiciary Saeedullah Mughal, Deputy Registrar Lahore High Court and Overseas Commission Punjab Arif Javed, overseas commissioner Khadim Abbas, Vice-Chairman Overseas Commission Wasim Ramay, DG overseas Ishratullah, Director Legal overseas commission Raja Zubair and Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor were present among others on the occasion.

Overseas Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramey apprised the participants of the meeting about the steps taken to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. It was decided in the meeting that Overseas Commission Punjab Vice Chairman along with the concerned officials would meet the Law Secretary in his office on Thursday to finalize matters regarding the steps including setting up of special courts.

