‘Nearly 2000 rural revenue centres will be made functional’

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayyat Tarar has said that two thousand Rural Revenue Centres will be made functional by the end of current June.

The number of Rural Revenue Centres will reach eight thousand by the end of this year. In order to provide relief to the masses effective measures are being taken. Revenue system is being upgraded as well as up-to-dated with the help of modern technology.

This was stated by him during his visit to Dahi Markaz-e-Maal in Sama Satha. He said that facilities like mutation and transfer of deed have been provided in different villages. Now people will get revenue related facilities at their doorstep. Babar Hayat Tarar further stated that BOR has activated 761 Rural Revenue centres and soon these centres will be linked with NADRA for ensuring the uninterrupted provision of revenue related facilities to the people.

