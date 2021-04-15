ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
Naya Nazimabad Ramazan football tournament from 18th

Recorder Report 15 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Night Football Tournament will be played from April 18 at the lush green Football Ground of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

Addressing a press conference president Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Syed Muhammad Talha said some 12 teams from different departments are participating in the Night Football tournament.

On the occasion, organising Secretary Ex-National Coach Nasir Ismail, Marketing Manager Syed Ahmar Rizvi, Manager Sports Muhammad Asif and others were also present.

Talha informed that the management is committed to make the Naya Nazimabad a sports city and wish to host the Mini Olympics and promote sports as well. The football event is being organised in a same manner like the Ramazan Cricket last year, he informed. “We are planning to organise hockey and basketball competitions next year,” he added.

Talha said that Arif Habib chairman of Naya Nazimabad has decided to promote football, the most popular sport in the world, along with cricket.

He said that Pakistan has immense talent for football and there is need to give them a platform so they can show there talent.

He said that 12 teams are divided into 4 groups. After the singles league, one team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The winning team will be entitled to one lakh rupees and a winning trophy. The runners-up team will get Rs75,000.

