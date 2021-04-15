Huge quantity of ammunition seized in Kohlu

QUETTA: Levies Force’s QRF personnel on Wednesday foiled a bid of sabotage and seized a large number of ammunition at SiaKoh Kalyani area of Kohlu district. Assistant Commissioner Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mangal told the media at Levies Line, acting on a tip off, QRF personnel carried out a search operation in the area and recovered ammunition including 82 mortars, 52 shells, 14 RPG7 shells, 15 RPG7 fuses, 4 BM12 rounds, 2 BM12 fuses, 2 three nine rifles, 1 kg explosive devises, 10 meter detonators cables, 6 anti-tank mines, 10 anti-tank fuses.