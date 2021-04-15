Car sales up 27pc in March

KARACHI: The passenger car sales have witnessed 27 percent growth in March 2021, taking the sales growth during 9MFY21 to 37 percent.

According to Topline, the car sales, including Lucky Motors Corporation is up by 20% MoM (highest since Oct-2018) with 9MFY21 sales growth estimated at 46% YoY. Indus Motor Company (IMC) sales increased by 53% MoM. The Sales growth was primarily driven by Hilux sales, which were up by 103% MoM.

The new entrants in the industry, Hyundai Nishat sold 723 units in March 2021 with the inclusion of Hyundai Elantra, while Lucky Motor Corporation sold 2,000 units. The Atlas Honda (ATLH) recorded motorbike sales of 125,030 units in March 2021, up 20% MoM. In 9MFY21, sales have increased by 25% YoY. The tractor sales in the same month are up by 89% YoY and 24% MoM. The Millat Tractors (MTL) recorded an increase of 71% YoY (+17% MoM) while Al Ghazi Tractors (AGTL) sales increased by 133% YoY (+40% MoM), respectively.

