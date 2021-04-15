Bilawal condemns violence across country

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned violence in different parts of the country during the last three days, in which two policemen among seven people were killed in different incidents.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that this kind of violence, ransacking, vandalising of public and private properties and mob-attacks on policemen could not be allowed to go unchecked. Those responsible must be dealt with in accordance with the law, and the govt cannot be allowed to abdicate its responsibility.

PPP expressed sympathy with the martyred policemen as well as the innocent people who lost their lives in violence in Punjab and other parts of the country and stressed for best possible medical facilities to those wounded.

“This week’s naked violence shows that the selected regime has dragged the country into a deadly quagmire, where no one is safe,” the statement reads. “Under the PTI regime, even the police seems to be in need of protection, as the govt has abandoned the people,” Bilawal said.