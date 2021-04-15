BoI attends SDG Investment Fair 2021

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Investment in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UNDP participated in the SDG Investment Fair 2021 organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The two-day virtual event that concluded on Wednesday, provided four developing countries the opportunity to present their investment ready projects to global investors and fund managers.

Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar represented Pakistan on the global forum. Fareena apprised the audience about Pakistan’s investment regime and facilitation and wide range of services provided by the Board of Investment to international and domestic investors including support with work visa and opening of branch/liaison offices in the country.

Highlighting the facilitation for investors under the ongoing reform drives namely, the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI) and Ease of Doing Business (EODB), she stated that a company can now be registered in 24 hours and Pakistan is now offering online e-visa facility to more than 174 countries. She further added that Pakistan has recently launched Single Window Company as part of compliance with trade facilitation agreement of the World Trade Organization, which links over 60 government departments for acquiring necessary certifications online.

This will facilitate speedy disposal of import and export transactions.

Pakistan’s tax and incentive regime was also part of the presentation, wherein, the secretary BOI shared that the government is offering special incentives for projects related to technology, clean energy and social sector including housing and construction.

She mentioned that Pakistan’s financial regulatory structure is robust and facilitates priority sector investments through flexible support.

