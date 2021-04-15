NTDC sets up central control centre

LAHORE: In compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has setup Central Control Centre at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC and all DISCOs during Sehr, Iftar and Traweeh. The Central Control Centre will monitor stability of the power system.

Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan visited the control centre and checked the arrangements. He said that the Central Control Centre will work round the clock under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) North and dedicated team will look after continuous and uninterrupted power supply to all distribution companies through out the country.

He said that in order to meet any emergency Regional Control Centres of Asset Management at Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad & Quetta have also been established.

MD NTDC further said that in case of a fault at any grid station or transmission line of NTDC across Pakistan, the control centre will monitor the team mobilisation and material directly and latest information will be shared with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and respective DISCOs.—PR

