ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
NTDC sets up central control centre

LAHORE: In compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch...
15 Apr 2021

LAHORE: In compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has setup Central Control Centre at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC and all DISCOs during Sehr, Iftar and Traweeh. The Central Control Centre will monitor stability of the power system.

Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan visited the control centre and checked the arrangements. He said that the Central Control Centre will work round the clock under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) North and dedicated team will look after continuous and uninterrupted power supply to all distribution companies through out the country.

He said that in order to meet any emergency Regional Control Centres of Asset Management at Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad & Quetta have also been established.

MD NTDC further said that in case of a fault at any grid station or transmission line of NTDC across Pakistan, the control centre will monitor the team mobilisation and material directly and latest information will be shared with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and respective DISCOs.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Power Division NTDC grid station National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited

