LHC allows post-arrest bail to Shehbaz

Recorder Report Updated 15 Apr 2021

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed post-arrest bail to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering reference after special prosecutor concluded his arguments.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar observed that as per a report submitted before the Supreme Court, the accountability court, would take at least one year to conclude its trial.

And the trial court was still awaiting a new incumbent since transfer of its presiding judge, the bench added.

Earlier, the prosecutor argued that the declared assets of Shehbaz’s family before 1990 had a worth of Rs 10.65 million. And the assets owned by the petitioner’s family swelled to over Rs 7 billion in 2018, he added. At this the bench asked the prosecutor, “Is not it the job of the FBR to inspect sources of income of a person?”. Shehbaz’s counsel pointed out that the FBR had already held an audit of the petitioner’s assets and accounts but found nothing wrong.

The prosecutor said Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat, sons, daughters and benamidars received huge amounts in their accounts through TTs.

The bench, however, asked the prosecutor to tell it something about Shehbaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

