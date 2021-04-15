Govt following zero-tolerance policy: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed gratitude over the restoration of the law and order situation as well as the opening of roads.

“I pay tributes to police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for their hard work,” he said and appreciated that citizens adopted socially responsible behaviour to help others.

The CM said in a statement that the government is following a policy of zero-tolerance against the violators of the law and no one will be allowed to harm anyone or damage government property. Violence or hooliganism is intolerable and strict action will be initiated against the perpetrators of the crimes, he warned.

