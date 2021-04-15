ANL 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.68%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.49%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.27%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 124.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.46%)
EPCL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FFBL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
PPL 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.62%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
TRG 163.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.75%)
UNITY 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.76%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (0.15%)
BR30 25,811 Decreased By ▼ -36.21 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,352 Increased By ▲ 40.29 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,568 Increased By ▲ 23.32 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
UK productivity up in 2020 as lockdown hit lower-paid jobs

Reuters Updated 15 Apr 2021

LONDON: British workers’ average hourly output rose by 0.4% last year, despite a fall of nearly 10% in total production due to the coronavirus pandemic, as lower-paid jobs bore the brunt of COVID lockdown measures.

Britain’s Office for National Statistics said the productivity impact of last year’s economic collapse - the biggest in more than 300 years - differed from the 2008-09 financial crisis due to the types of jobs affected.

“Although there was substantial volatility during the year, this contrasts with a slow and steady decline in productivity during the 2008-09 economic downturn,” the ONS said. Many workers in relatively low-paid retail and hospitality roles lost their jobs or were furloughed last year, while employees able to work from home were typically in higher-paid sectors which boost the productivity numbers.

During the 2008-09 recession, there was a greater loss of high-paid financial services jobs, exacerbating a longer-term slide in productivity growth which began before the crisis and persisted for years afterwards.

The ONS said productivity within the retail sector itself increased sharply during the second half of last year as businesses partly reopened and a shift to online shopping intensified.

Online retail employs fewer staff compared with traditional stores, and those shops which did stay open - such as supermarkets - tended to be larger than average, both factors which boost measured productivity. However, output per hour in the public sector was 13.0% lower in the final quarter of 2020 than a year before. The ONS said this reflected a sharp increase in COVID-related spending - such as on costly personal protective equipment and COVID testing programmes - while measured output fell slightly.

