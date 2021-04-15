ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Fuel Oil: VLSFO crack firms, Fujairah stocks fall

Reuters 15 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s front-month 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) refining margin firmed on Wednesday, climbing to a more than one-month high of $13.76 a barrel above Dubai crude, despite rising crude prices.

The VLSFO cash premium also firmed to a one-month high of $1.25 a tonne to Singapore quotes as deal activity in the Singapore trading window resumed.

The VLSFO market has been supported this week by expectations that arbitrage volumes will recede in the near term following strong inflows in March and April, trade sources said.

However, the firming crack values may cap gains as refiners are incentivised to maintain higher output of the fuel amid firm profit margins, the sources said.

Meanwhile, fuel oil inventories in the Fujairah bunkering and storage hub dropped 11% to a two-week low in the week ended April 12, data released on Wednesday showed. The lower inventories came as export volumes to regional and Asian markets firmed, trade sources said.

Bunkering demand in the Fujairah hub, however, was lacking over the past week, the sources said. While the inventories were lower, supplies were seen as plentiful, said one Dubai-based oil trader.

“Fujairah has more than required bunker stock now being good number of arbitrage cargoes arrived here plus Uniper is back so no shortage expected,” said the trader.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone inventories for heavy distillates and residues fell by 1.217 million barrels, or about 192,000 tonnes, to 9.994 million barrels, or 1.574 million tonnes, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

Fujairah’s fuel oil inventories were 34% lower than year-ago levels.

According to assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research, exports from the UAE jumped to 396,000 tonnes in the week ended April 11, up by 197,000 tonnes from the prior week.

“Outbound flows remain strong, contributing to a drop in inventories,” Refinitiv Oil Research said in a note on Wednesday.

Two VLSFO cargo trades were reported in the window totalling 40,000 tonnes along with two 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades totalling 40,000 tonnes.

The VLSFO deals marked the first VLSFO cargo trades since March 17.

Thailand’s PTTGC sold a 35,000-tonne cargo of 0.5% VLSFO loading from Map Ta Phut between April 29-May 1 to an unknown buyer at a discount of about $1 per tonne to benchmark Singapore 0.5% marine fuel oil quotes on an FOB basis.

VLSFO Asia fuel oil Fujairah stocks

