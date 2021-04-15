KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 91,203 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,637 tonnes of import cargo and 15,566 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 75,637 tonnes comprised of 45,822 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,455 tonnes of bulk cargo; 11,200 tonnes of rock phosphate and 8,160 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 15,566 tonnes comprised of 5,940 tonnes of containerised cargo; 8,626 tonnes of clinkers; 1000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

A total of 5,156 containers were handled out of which 3,919 were of imports and 1,237 were of exports. 3,919 import containers comprised of 1,154 of 20s and 1,121 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 25 of 20s and 249 of 40s. Export containers 1,237 comprised of 102 of 20s and 80 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 429 of 20s and 273 of 40s.

There were 08 ships namely AC-D, Bernadette, Archagelos Michael, Independent Spirit, Chemroad Quest, X-Press Bradsey Eastern Chemi and Lolo Gate carrying containers, tankers rock phosphate and general cargo are currently at the berths.

There were 04 ships namely Kota Nekad, STI Seneca, Hyundai Forward and Mahavir sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 05 ships namely Vancouver, KMTC Mumbai, mol Grandeur, Jin Hao, and Gozo expected to sail on 14 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 200,816 tonnes comprising 175,926 tonnes of import cargo and 24,890 tonnes of export cargo inclusive of containerised cargo carried 4,561 containers (3,251 TEUs imports and 1,310 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 175,926 tonnes includes 61,769 tonnes of containerized cargo; 42,170 tonnes of coal; 38,500 tonnes of gas oil, 11,000 tonnes of palm oil, 10,525 tonnes of chemicals 10,455 tonnes of canola and 1,507 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 24,890 tonnes includes 24,890 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships Amis Nature, Bay Yasu and Damas carrying coal, palm oil and mogas are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday 14th April 2021. Three more ships Aristomenis, MSC Levina and Josephine Maersk carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 15th April 2021.

