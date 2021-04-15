ANL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.76%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 125.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.12%)
TRG 163.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.11%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 15.15 (0.31%)
BR30 25,863 Increased By ▲ 15 (0.06%)
KSE100 45,404 Increased By ▲ 92.89 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,591 Increased By ▲ 46.57 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Early trade in New York: Dollar dips to 3-week low

Reuters Updated 15 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar dipped to three-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields held below recent highs and improving risk appetite reduced demand for the safe haven currency.

The dollar has gained this year as Treasury yields rose on expectations of faster growth and higher inflation. That trade has paused this month, however, with yields stabilizing below one-year highs reached last month.

The dollar index fell to as low as 91.662, the lowest since March 19, and was last at 91.733, down 0.05% on the day.

The euro gained 0.13% to $1.1965. The greenback fell 0.05% to 108.98 Japanese yen.

The New Zealand dollar rose to a three-week high of $0.7122 after the country’s central bank held its official interest rate and asset purchase program steady, as expected.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin touched a record high of $64,895 ahead of the listing of cryptocurrency platform Coinbase on Nasdaq later on Wednesday.

inflation US Treasury Dollar Dollar rate

Early trade in New York: Dollar dips to 3-week low

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.