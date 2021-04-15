Markets
LME official prices
15 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1976.00 2278.00 8904.00 1959.50 16173.00 27480.00 2754.50 2213.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1976.00 2278.00 8904.00 1959.50 16173.00 27480.00 2754.50 2213.00
3-months Buyer 1980.00 2293.00 8898.00 1977.00 16212.00 25630.00 2776.00 2229.00
3-months Seller 1980.00 2293.00 8898.00 1977.00 16212.00 25630.00 2776.00 2229.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23385.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23385.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
