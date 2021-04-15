Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Adam Sugar Mills Limited 30.09.2020 40% Final Cash Dividend 13.04.2021
Bunnys Limited 30.06.2021 30% Bonus Shares 02.04.2021
Cyan Limited 31.12.2020 50% Final Cash Dividend 13.04.2021
==============================================================================================
