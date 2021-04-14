Covid-19 positivity rate declines to 8.52pc in Punjab

LAHORE: There is no let up in coronavirus spread and causalities, as more 74 fatalities including 38 in Lahore were reported across the province during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of death toll to 7052.

Out of 27,230 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2337 fresh virus cases were reported across the province with positivity rate of 8.52 taking the provincial tally of cases to 252,796.

With the recovery of 1952 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 205912.

In Lahore, 1247 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. There is burden of patients in both public and private sector hospitals in the provincial metropolis. About 80% ventilators are filled with critical patients.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 134452 cases and 2918 deaths, Rawalpindi 20745 cases and 1125 deaths, Faisalabad 15295 cases and 699 deaths, Multan 11951 cases and 445 deaths, Bahawalpur 5550 cases and 179 deaths, Gujranwala 6724 cases and 227 deaths, Gujrat 6248 cases and 99 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3551 cases and 155 deaths, Sargodha 4997 cases and 179 deaths, Chiniot 1620 cases and 35 deaths, Sheikhupura 2596 cases and 70 deaths and Sialkot reported 5929 cases and 201 deaths.

Sources in the health department said that 6302 beds are reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which about 3800 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, 1547 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and around 700 beds are vacant so far.

In the wake of surge in corona infection, the Specialized Healthcare Department has arranged 2965 beds in Isolation Wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, about 2200 beds are vacant. However, 442 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and around 300 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2693 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and around 1380 beds are vacant.

The sources added that about 646 ventilators for corona patients in all public sector hospitals of the province of which 343 ventilators are under use while 303 are unoccupied.

The sources claimed that efforts are underway to ensure smooth supply of oxygen in hospitals in the wake of protest by a religious organization.

