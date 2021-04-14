ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Pakistan

Lesco sets up control room

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has set up a control room at the headquarters of the company to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers during Ramazan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lesco Muhammad Amin said he would himself monitor the supply mechanism where departments like operation, power distribution and public relations would remain active throughout the month.

He said the control room would address all the complaints regarding power supply immediately. According to him, the control room has been set up on the special instructions of Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub as well as the secretary Power Division.

He said all the three categories of consumers would be treated equally and no one would be deprived of the power supply during the holy month. Meanwhile, he also presided over an online complaint session where 110 complaints were lodged by the consumers on Tuesday. Most of the complaints were about installments of electricity bills, shifting of high voltage wires, up-gradation of transformers, bills’ correction, and availability of bucket trolleys, transformers, tube well connections and also complaints about delay in meter installation as well as disconnection.

