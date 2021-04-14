Nikkei gains

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in stocks of glass product companies and department store operators after their robust earnings, though concerns about rising domestic COVID-19 cases undermined travel-related shares.

Nikkei share average rose 0.72% to 29,751.61, holding above key support levels from its 25-day, and 50-day moving average, at 29,503 and 29,440.

The broader Topix gained 0.20% to 1,958.55, but it moved in a tight range it has hugged over the past several sessions.