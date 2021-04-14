Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
14 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Baluchistan Wheels 31.03.2021 - 48.389 3.63
Limited Nine Months
Security Investment 31.03.2021 - 37.762 0.734
Bank Limited 1stQaurter
First Dawood Investment 31.03.2021 - 4.976 0.034
Bank Limited Nine Months
Reliance Weaving 04.05.2021 28.04.2021 to
Mills Limited 12.00.Noon. 04.05.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.