KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Baluchistan Wheels 31.03.2021 - 48.389 3.63 Limited Nine Months Security Investment 31.03.2021 - 37.762 0.734 Bank Limited 1stQaurter First Dawood Investment 31.03.2021 - 4.976 0.034 Bank Limited Nine Months Reliance Weaving 04.05.2021 28.04.2021 to Mills Limited 12.00.Noon. 04.05.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

