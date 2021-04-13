KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) Baseline Survey results. The findings of the survey were presented in a virtual event on Tuesday.

It was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Shakeel Qadir Khan, Chief Economist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Noman Afridi, Deputy Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan Ms. Aliona Niculita, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan, Mr. Kaiser Ishaque, MAGP UNDP Lead Economic Advisor, Mr. Musharraf Rasool Cyan, officials of the Planning and Development department, Local Government department, Agriculture department, Sustainable Development Unit (SDU), Bureau of Statistics, and representatives of the USAID and FCDO.

The district-level household survey was conducted in 2020 to gather information on the socio-economic landscape of the newly merged districts to make a people-friendly, socio-economic development strategy. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams surveyed over 4,600 households and prepared detailed profiles of more than 35,000 residents of seven newly merged districts, including Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, North Waziristan, Orakzai, and South Waziristan.

Commending the efforts of the surveyors, the Deputy Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan, Aliona Niculita, said:

“We are excited by the prospect of ushering in a new era of data-driven and results-oriented development planning in a region little is known about and hope that this survey is a first step in filling the data gaps that are necessary for prioritising the needs of the people.”

Findings of the Survey: According to the survey, people of the merged areas are deprived of basic services, including education, healthcare, safe drinking water, municipal services, and internet connectivity. The report identified the low literacy rates in the erstwhile FATA districts, where more than half (52%) respondents had no education. The gender disparity in education levels was also high as 75% of females were not educated compared to 31% of males interviewed for the survey.

Though the 97% of households owned a cellphone, almost 89% of them did not have access to the internet. About 80 percent of respondents had access to electricity at home, although it was only available 3.4 hours per day on average. The situation in South Waziristan was particularly dire with 81% of households reported having no electricity connection at all.

The survey report showed a sign of cautious optimism as the respondents in four out of seven districts witnessed almost no violence in the past year and a vast majority of the households (95%) were not involved in any clash or conflict.

The report also underlined another positive aspect, highlighting that a whopping 96% of the women interviewed said they were engaged in livestock farming.

“This is an untapped potential development opportunity,” Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Shakeel Qadir Khan said: “The government is interested in investing in livestock farming and boosting the sector with a “quick of injection” of money. It will not only improve the employment rate, boost women's empowerment but strengthen the local economy as well,” he added.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Mr. Khan commended the efforts of UNDP MAGP, stating that “When we look at any kind of survey, we look for the availability of data, the reliability of the data, and finally, how the government can utilize these findings. This survey will help us in planning and designing stronger development programs and calibrate the resources more effectively.”

In the closing remarks, UNDP MAGP Economic Team Lead Musharraf Cyan thanked the government for its guidance and feedback on the survey, saying, “Every good survey highlights areas where we need to look deeper. It raises important questions. We hope such efforts continue to eradicate the data gaps and the region keeps making progress.”