Markets
BOJ's Kuroda vows to keep eye on policy side-effects
- I will guide monetary policy appropriately to bring inflation closer to the 2% target or achieve.
13 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would "carefully guide" monetary policy, watching the impact including side-effects of prolonged easing.
"I will guide monetary policy appropriately to bring inflation closer to the 2% target or achieve the price goal as early as possible," Kuroda told the upper house financial committee.
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
BOJ's Kuroda vows to keep eye on policy side-effects
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar
TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan
Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut
Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street
CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move
Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million
US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists
UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt
Read more stories
Comments