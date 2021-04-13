ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

  • Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the holy month of Ramazan will begin in Pakistan on April 14.
  • Today is the first day of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia.
Aisha Mahmood 13 Apr 2021

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on Tuesday for the Ramazan moon sighting.

Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting. This would be the first Ramazan moon sighting under Maulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year. He replaced Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

It is expected that the meeting will be joined by the local unofficial Ruet committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for the first time. Maulana Azad said that Mufti Popalzai would cooperate with the Committee for the sake of unity and interfaith harmony in the country.

On April 3, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that the holy month of Ramazan will begin in Pakistan on April 14. "The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi," Chaudhry tweeted.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia began its first fast on Tuesday after the moon was sighted on Monday in the kingdom. Ramazan in Saudi Arabia as well as other countries will be observed under coronavirus precautions for the second time.

Coronavirus Pakistan Ramazan Ramadan Ruet e Hilal moon sighting for Ramazan

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists

UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters