Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on Tuesday for the Ramazan moon sighting.

Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting. This would be the first Ramazan moon sighting under Maulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year. He replaced Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

It is expected that the meeting will be joined by the local unofficial Ruet committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for the first time. Maulana Azad said that Mufti Popalzai would cooperate with the Committee for the sake of unity and interfaith harmony in the country.

On April 3, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that the holy month of Ramazan will begin in Pakistan on April 14. "The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi," Chaudhry tweeted.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia began its first fast on Tuesday after the moon was sighted on Monday in the kingdom. Ramazan in Saudi Arabia as well as other countries will be observed under coronavirus precautions for the second time.