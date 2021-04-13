ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

  • Country's death toll stands at 15,619.
  • 3,432 people also recovered from the virus in 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 13 Apr 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll jumped to 15,619 on Tuesday after 118 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in the country. The last time Pakistan reported 118 deaths was last year in June.

50,520 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. Out of these 4,318 came out positive. The country's coronavirus positivity ratio is now 8.54%. So far, 729,920 people have tested for the novel virus in Pakistan.

There are now 76,034 active cases of the virus, while 4,198 are critical cases. Moreover, the country's recovery tally climbed to 638,267 after 3,432 more people recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has warned that the pressure on hospitals is increasing as people are not following coronavirus guidelines. He further said that the NCOC has asked the administration to ramp up compliance enforcement to avoid a crises like situation.

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

