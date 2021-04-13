Superior judiciary: PTA asks Twitter to block malicious content

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has approached the top management of Twitter, a micro blogging platform, to immediately block and remove malicious trends and tweets vilifying the country’s superior judiciary.

“Twitter has particularly been informed that presence of such content and trends do not come under the definition of freedom of expression and hence must be taken down instantly as “contempt of court” [which] is one of the categories that holds high priority for the Authority,” the PTA said in a news release on Tuesday.

The telecom authority said the platform had also been directed to effectively and expeditiously respond to the PTA’s requests for removal of illegal and harmful online content to avoid any legal action.