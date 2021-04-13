ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Anti-Covid measure: IHC to hold only important hearings till May 16

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the federal capital, has decided to defer all routine cases and will hold only important hearings till May 16.

In this regard, the IHC Registrar, Monday, issued a notification on the orders of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah.

The registrar said the IHC CJ would determine that which cases were important and the office would issue a date after his approval.

According to the notification, only important cases including pre-arrest and post-arrest bails, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, urgent petitions seeking stay orders, and any matter of genuine urgency, would be taken up. It added that the important cases would also be fixed for hearing only after the approval from the IHC CJ.

These measures will stay in force until May 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

