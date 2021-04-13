APNS grieved

KARACHI: “The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its profound grief over the sad demise of I. A. Rehman, a prolific and professional writer, senior editor and columnist.

Sarmad Ali, President and Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the APNS paid tribute to the services of Rehman, a veteran journalist and vanguard of human, civil, social, economic and minority rights for over five decades.

The APNS Office Bearers offered their condolences to the colleagues, friends and family of late I. A. Rehman and prayed that his soul may rest in eternal peace.—PR

