Nafees Ahmad made LSE CEO/MD
13 Apr 2021
LAHORE: The Board of Directors of Lahore Stock Exchange (LSE) Financial Services Ltd, has appointed Nafees Ahmad as the Chief Executive Office/Managing Director of the Company.
His appointment was made after obtaining clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as per requirement of NBFC rules and regulations, a spokesman of the LSE, said.
Nafees Ahmad is a seasoned professional having over 24 years of diverse experience in Business Management, Corporate & Investment Banking. He has expertise in conducting sector research, economic analysis, project management, transaction structuring, business and financial management, client relationship and Business Generation.
