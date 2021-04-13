Kallar Kahar Museum inaugurated

LAHORE: Advisor to CM on Tourism and PHA Asif Mehmood inaugurated the Kallar Kahar Museum. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Mehmood said Kalar Kahar has a strong tourism potential and the Kalar Kahar Museum will boost tourists’ influx in the area. The government intends to establish museums at major tourist sites across the province shortly, he added.

DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill said the construction of the Kallar Kahar Museum started in 2008-09. Now, essential staff has been appointed and after the inauguration, the museum is open to the general public. Three galleries have been established in the museum, he said. Moreover, office accommodation, as well as residences for officers and staff, is also provided. This museum will provide information about the history to the visitors, he added.

Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta said three galleries namely “Fossils Gallery,” “Indus & Gandhara Gallery” and “Miscellaneous Gallery” have been established. Fossils are about millions of years old. Similarly, items displayed in Indus & Gandhara Galleries relate to 7000 BC to 1500BC and 1st Century AD to 7th Century AD.

The collection of coins ranges from the 5th Century BC to today, he added. Besides this, ethnological material, jewellery, armoury, utensils and traditional items of district Chakwal are also displayed in the third gallery, he added.

