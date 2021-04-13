ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kallar Kahar Museum inaugurated

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Advisor to CM on Tourism and PHA Asif Mehmood inaugurated the Kallar Kahar Museum. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Mehmood said Kalar Kahar has a strong tourism potential and the Kalar Kahar Museum will boost tourists’ influx in the area. The government intends to establish museums at major tourist sites across the province shortly, he added.

DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill said the construction of the Kallar Kahar Museum started in 2008-09. Now, essential staff has been appointed and after the inauguration, the museum is open to the general public. Three galleries have been established in the museum, he said. Moreover, office accommodation, as well as residences for officers and staff, is also provided. This museum will provide information about the history to the visitors, he added.

Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta said three galleries namely “Fossils Gallery,” “Indus & Gandhara Gallery” and “Miscellaneous Gallery” have been established. Fossils are about millions of years old. Similarly, items displayed in Indus & Gandhara Galleries relate to 7000 BC to 1500BC and 1st Century AD to 7th Century AD.

The collection of coins ranges from the 5th Century BC to today, he added. Besides this, ethnological material, jewellery, armoury, utensils and traditional items of district Chakwal are also displayed in the third gallery, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

tourism Ehsan Bhutta Asif Mehmood Kallar Kahar Museum Ilyas Gill Kalar Kahar Gandhara Gallery

Kallar Kahar Museum inaugurated

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.