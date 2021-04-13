ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Banks’ deposits grow by 18pc YoY in 1Q 2021

Recorder Report Updated 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Deposits of Pakistan banks have grown by 18% Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs17.9trn in 1Q2021 which is the highest growth in March quarter in the last 14 years, said the latest State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

Growth in deposits has been fuelled by higher remittances (+29% YoY in USD and 31% YoY in PKR terms during 1Q2021), while business activity (cash-based) hindered due to COVID-19 may have also resulted in the increase in banking deposits.

Investments have grown by 35% YoY to Rs12.6trn in 1Q2021. The excess liquidity is being placed in investments (primarily T-Bills) due to subdued growth in advances.

Advances grew by 4% YoY (vs 10-year average of 9%) in 1Q2021 as banks remained wary of overall economic conditions due to COVID-19. However, sequential growth of 3.5% Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) is an indication of better economic activity during the last few months.

Provisioning has seen an increase as banks have opted to increase General Provisioning (overall outstanding stock up 20% YoY as of Mar-2021) in the wake of COVID-19. Fresh provisioning during the quarter stands at Rs26bn, compared to Rs5bn in Dec-2020 and Rs32bn in Sept-2020 quarter.

Money supply (M2) growth clocked in at 15% in 1Q2021 primarily driven by higher government borrowing from scheduled banks (+12% YoY). The Currency in Circulation (CIC) has increased by 16% during the same period.

CIC increased to Rs6.6trn by the end of Mar-2021, with CIC as a percentage of M2 clocking in at 30%, above the past 5-year average of 27%. Reasons for increasing CIC can be attributed to low-interest rates and evasion from tax authorities.

Going forward, according to experts, deposit growth is expected in the range of 12-14% during 2021E, while advances are expected to grow by around 5-7%, where banks are expected to remain risk-averse given concerns over further waves of COVID-19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP State Bank of Pakistan currency in circulation Covid wave Deposits of Pakistan

Banks’ deposits grow by 18pc YoY in 1Q 2021

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists

UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.