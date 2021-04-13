ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bank Alfalah, Telemart sign agreement

13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: AlfaMall, Bank Alfalah’s digital e-commerce marketplace for online shopping, has announced the strategic partnership of its business with Telemart with the aim of digitizing cash transactions, enabling instant delivery of products to Bank Alfalah customers on easy monthly instalments, facilitating customers with easy returns and integrating venues of merchant business.

Telemart is one of the leading and Pakistan’s first Omni channel e-commerce website/application. Telemart has 11 “phygital stores” across 7 cities of Pakistan disrupting and digitizing the e-tailing industry.

Telemart and AlfaMall began their relationship in 2019 with Telemart selling and delivering its products to Bank Alfalah customers who order through AlfaMall. After the successful pilot, this partnership was extended in June 2020 to bring Telemart on board to sell their products on instalments. This move brought greater flexibility to customers for their purchases and expanded the business further with Telemart’s total volume crossing PKR 100 million on AlfaMall.

Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head Digital Banking at Bank Alfalah, said, “We are pleased to see the overwhelming response of our customers on AlfaMall. Our e-commerce marketplace aims to provide customers a complete shopping experience while allowing easy pre-payment options of account debit or payment through card. This further expansion in business will help digitize transactions at Telemart’s phygital stores by enabling instant delivery of products to AlfaMall customers on easy instalments.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank alfalah Omni AlfaMall Telemart Bank Alfalah customers

Bank Alfalah, Telemart sign agreement

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.