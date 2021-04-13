Bank Alfalah, Telemart sign agreement

KARACHI: AlfaMall, Bank Alfalah’s digital e-commerce marketplace for online shopping, has announced the strategic partnership of its business with Telemart with the aim of digitizing cash transactions, enabling instant delivery of products to Bank Alfalah customers on easy monthly instalments, facilitating customers with easy returns and integrating venues of merchant business.

Telemart is one of the leading and Pakistan’s first Omni channel e-commerce website/application. Telemart has 11 “phygital stores” across 7 cities of Pakistan disrupting and digitizing the e-tailing industry.

Telemart and AlfaMall began their relationship in 2019 with Telemart selling and delivering its products to Bank Alfalah customers who order through AlfaMall. After the successful pilot, this partnership was extended in June 2020 to bring Telemart on board to sell their products on instalments. This move brought greater flexibility to customers for their purchases and expanded the business further with Telemart’s total volume crossing PKR 100 million on AlfaMall.

Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head Digital Banking at Bank Alfalah, said, “We are pleased to see the overwhelming response of our customers on AlfaMall. Our e-commerce marketplace aims to provide customers a complete shopping experience while allowing easy pre-payment options of account debit or payment through card. This further expansion in business will help digitize transactions at Telemart’s phygital stores by enabling instant delivery of products to AlfaMall customers on easy instalments.”—PR

