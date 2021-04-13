ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition, treasury must end conflict: analyst

KARACHI: Economic & Financial Analyst, Ateeq Ur Rehman has said that the war between opposition and treasury...
Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Economic & Financial Analyst, Ateeq Ur Rehman has said that the war between opposition and treasury benches has to come to an end, if not permanent at least temporarily, to combat with the given situation and in the better interest of the country and its masses who are not only suffering from Covid-19 but also from other economic disasters.

Business environment is a key prerequisite for the Economy to flourish, failing which unemployment and hunger will rise further.

IMF has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 1.5 percent for 2021 against negative 0.04 percent in 2020 whereas the State Bank of Pakistan has projected it as 3 percent that means IMF declared just half of it, which does not seems to be valid as per the other available economic growth forecasts, said Ateeq Ur Rehman.

He said that IMF’s growth forecast for GDP growth rate for few countries like China is 8.4 percent, Britain 5.3 percent, Germany 3.6 percent, USA 6.4 percent, Japan 3.3 percent looks appropriate but IMF expects India’s GDP to grow 12.5 percent in FY22 looks strange, owing to their tertiary sector of the economy has been badly hit by the pandemic and like us they have “Economic Disruptions ahead”, due to a very scary third wave of Covid-19.

Ateeq added that IMF’s projection for Fiscal Year 2021 in terms of import is $46.16 billion against exports $23.63 billion hence bringing a trade deficit of $22.53 billion and that is quite alarming. Pakistan exports achieved $25 billion mark in 2013, after that it never reached to such level.

Exports have to grow to $25 billion immediately and then $50 billion at the end of the current fiscal year.

The rising trend of imports shows a mounting growth due to import of raw material, wheat, sugar, fertiliser, cotton, potatoes, tomatoes, etc which is not good.

In developing countries one cannot compress the import but at least in our case we can improve our agriculture produce and stop importing them. The import of agriculture has added 6-7 billion dollars in our import bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

unemployment IMF Import COVID19 Exports Opposition party Ateeq Ur Rehman GDP growth rate Fiscal Year 2021

Opposition, treasury must end conflict: analyst

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.