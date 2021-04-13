ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Two die, five hurt in separate incidents

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Two persons, including a minor girl, died, while five others were injured in two separate incidents in Landi Kotal on Monday.

According to local sources, in a first incident, which took place in Konjona area of Bazaar Zakha Khel of Land Kotal, wherein a nine years old daughter of Mudes Afridi was killed in a thunder and lightning while her sister received injuries who was shifted to the nearby health facility for medical treatment.

In the second incident, a tribal youth has committed suicide while open fire in his room belonging from Mulayano village of Loy-Sheman, the remote and bordering area of Landi Kotal.

Loy-Shelman police official told the media that Ikhtayar Wali s/o Taji Muhammad was present in room adjacent to his store when he has opened fire on him in his head.

After hearing firing, the sources said that the relatives rushed to the site. But, they added the youth died on the spot before shifting him to the hospital.

The relatives cited that the reason of tribal youth was unknown to them

After completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead body of the tribal youth was handed over to the heirs for burial purpose, police official told.

Meanwhile, in the third incident, four local Christians injured owing to exchange of fighting between them in Christian colony, Landi Kotal.

The local police officials rushed to the spot and arrested two persons from each group.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bazaar Zakha Khel Mudes Afridi Loy Sheman Ikhtayar Wali Taji Muhammad

