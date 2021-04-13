Webinar organised by SBP

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) deserves praise for organising a webinar held under the Saarc Finance Forum where Saarc central banks discussed macroeconomic variables. The speakers, according to SBP, presented their insightful research on different areas of macroeconomic modelling and forecasting.

More importantly, those participated in the webinar included officials from the central banks of India – the Reserve Bank of India. This development shows that relations between the two nuclear powers may be thawing.

Shaheen Khizar (Lahore)

