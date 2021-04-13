ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Sub-committee to look into employees issues of PCP Karachi

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has formed a sub-committee to look into the employee issues of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP), Karachi.

On Monday, the committee discussed the affairs of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP), especially the matter pertaining to suspension of employees in Karachi by the managing director PCP Karachi.

The meeting convened under the chairperson, Kishwer Zehra, decided to form a sub-committee under convener ship of Mohsin Dawar to look into the employee issues of the PCP Karachi. The committee expressed its displeasure over the illogical posting of the MD PCP Karachi for more than 15 years.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan stated that the public corporations must work in the best interest of the country.

While discussing various bills proposed by the members, the committee chairperson emphasised in depth discussion that legislation in the larger public interest requires in-depth discussion and the active role of standing committee members.

She also said that civil servants were an integral part of the executive machinery and their appointment and transfer should be regularised as per rules and regulation.

She further stated the future of the country was in the hands of technology-suave youth and the bill regarding Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021, should be looked into detail as this would encourage IT-based development in the country.

While discussing the agendas related with the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2018 (Article 27) moved by Aliya Kamran, and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 moved by Salahuddin Ayubi, the committee directed the Ministry of Law and the Establishment Division to expedite the process in this regard.

The committee also deliberated upon Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2021 clause by clause, and decided to defer it till the next meeting.

The committee noted that amendment be in accordance with the spirit of democracy as these need to take into consideration the active role of public.

The committee was also briefed on formation of Special Technology Economic zones.

