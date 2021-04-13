Covid-19 vaccination: NCOC stops registering health professionals

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has stopped registering medical professionals for Covid-19 vaccination without any prior information.

There was a separate link for the registration of health professionals to give them Covid-19 vaccine jab but now it is not available on the official website.

Business Recorder in past two days repeatedly tried to contact Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health, the secretary health, and the NCOC media coordinator but could not get a response.

According to the Health Ministry sources, there are still thousands of frontline health workers who have yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021