THE RUPEE: Largely unchanged

BR Research 13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: PKR remained largely unchanged on start of the new week. It registered no change against USD in both interbank and open markets while also remaining unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 152.70 and 152.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged as well for both buying and selling over last week’s rates closing at 152.80 and 153.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 180 and 181.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 41.40 and 41.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.40 and 40.70 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 152.80
Open Offer     Rs 153.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 152.70
Offer Rate     Rs 152.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.40 against the previous closing trend of Rs 152.80 and Rs 153.90 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee lost 30 paisas against the pound sterling for buying and closed at Rs 208.50 against the opening rate of Rs 208.20 whereas it did not witness any change as it firmly closed for selling at Rs 210.00, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling) against same last week's rate.

It closed at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

