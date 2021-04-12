Two rain spells likely this month: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Two rain spells with snow over hills is expected during the month of April.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik said the upper parts of the country might receive near normal rainfall while rest of the country would likely to get below normal precipitation.

Talking to APP he said another rain spell would likely to occur in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the upcoming week while snowfall is also expected in Astore Gilgit Baltistan and Skardu on April 14 and 15.