Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: 32 more succumbed to Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, confirms an official of the Health Department here Sunday. With the fresh casualties the number of deaths from the virus has reached to 2618.

The total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 98,301, the official informed. 983 fresh Corona cases have been confirmed while 746 patients of Corona have recovered reaching the tally of the recovered persons in the province 83,225.

In the last 24 hours, 352 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar and with this the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 39,910 with this 1388 people have died from corona in Peshawar.

The ratio of Corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 11.7%; 20% in five districts while in 11 other districts it was over 10%. Peshawar, the provincial capital is the worst affected district wherein the ratio of Corona positive cases was 26%. Mardan is second with 24% cases and Dir Lower is third with 23% cases, Health Department said.

A total of 824 patients were under treatment in HDU, 145 in ICU and 64 on ventilator.

