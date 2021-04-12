ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sonego ends 15-year Italian drought with Cagliari ATP win

AFP 12 Apr 2021

CAGLIARI, (Italy): Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego rallied past defending champion Laslo Djere of Serbia to win the second ATP title of his career in Cagliari on Sunday.

Sonego, the third seed, won 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in just over three hours to become the first Italian to lift a trophy at home since Filippo Volandri in Palermo in 2006.

The 25-year-old, who reached the fourth round in Roland Garros last year, added to his title in Antalya, Turkey in 2019, having lost his previous final appearance in Vienna last October.

Sonego completed a double on the Mediterranean island having partnered Andrea Vavassori to doubles victory on Saturday.

“It’s been an unforgettable week for me winning both trophies,” said Sonego, who reaches a career high singles ranking of world number 28 on Monday.

“I’m particularly happy with the attitude I showed on court this week, never giving up.

“I just have to continue like this.”

Djere, ranked 57, had been hoping to claim his third title in as many finals after Rio de Janeiro in 2019 and Cagliari last year.

And the 25-year-old had gotten off to a strong start with an early break for 2-0, racing to a 5-2 lead and taking the first set in 45 minutes.

Sonego changed tactics in the second, becoming more attacking and changing his serve, to open up a 4-1 lead, before Djere reacted and won three straight games.

Under mounting pressure, Sonego managed to claw back three break points at 5-5, and dug deep in the tie-break with a forehand volley winner sealing the set after an 81-minute battle.

The player from Turin held his nerve in the deciding set with a solid serve to capture the trophy on his first match point, before heading to Monte Carlo next week.

ATP Lorenzo Sonego Sonego

Sonego ends 15-year Italian drought with Cagliari ATP win

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.