Sonego ends 15-year Italian drought with Cagliari ATP win

CAGLIARI, (Italy): Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego rallied past defending champion Laslo Djere of Serbia to win the second ATP title of his career in Cagliari on Sunday.

Sonego, the third seed, won 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in just over three hours to become the first Italian to lift a trophy at home since Filippo Volandri in Palermo in 2006.

The 25-year-old, who reached the fourth round in Roland Garros last year, added to his title in Antalya, Turkey in 2019, having lost his previous final appearance in Vienna last October.

Sonego completed a double on the Mediterranean island having partnered Andrea Vavassori to doubles victory on Saturday.

“It’s been an unforgettable week for me winning both trophies,” said Sonego, who reaches a career high singles ranking of world number 28 on Monday.

“I’m particularly happy with the attitude I showed on court this week, never giving up.

“I just have to continue like this.”

Djere, ranked 57, had been hoping to claim his third title in as many finals after Rio de Janeiro in 2019 and Cagliari last year.

And the 25-year-old had gotten off to a strong start with an early break for 2-0, racing to a 5-2 lead and taking the first set in 45 minutes.

Sonego changed tactics in the second, becoming more attacking and changing his serve, to open up a 4-1 lead, before Djere reacted and won three straight games.

Under mounting pressure, Sonego managed to claw back three break points at 5-5, and dug deep in the tie-break with a forehand volley winner sealing the set after an 81-minute battle.

The player from Turin held his nerve in the deciding set with a solid serve to capture the trophy on his first match point, before heading to Monte Carlo next week.