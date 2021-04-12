Railways minister inspects retrieved land, general store

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati the other day inspected the retrieved land in Reti line where an anti-encroachment operation was concluded two days back that led to retrieval of 2,234 square yards of commercial land having worth more than Rs 1 billion.

Officials said in order to create a vibrant environment for freight service, Pakistan Railways has planned dualization of track from Keamari to RYD yard that would allow efficient Up and Down management of freight trains.

The minister visited general store and reviewed the scrap material present there. He directed for disposing off the flotsam as per official procedure without any delay.

