ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX bears firm; short bets on yuan at near 1-year high

Reuters 12 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Bearish bets on most Asian currencies firmed, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery in the United States and rising coronavirus cases across the region dented the appeal of risk-sensitive assets.

Short bets on the Chinese yuan were at their highest since May, while those on the Philippine peso and the Thai baht inched up to remain at a near one-year high, a poll of 11 respondents showed.

Investors had turned short on all Asian currencies for the first time in a year last month as economic indicators increasingly suggest a recovery in the United States will outpace other developed nations, boosting US Treasury yields and the dollar. The greenback enjoyed its best performance in three years in the first quarter of 2021 and has continued to rise steadily since.

The poll responses, however, came before the Federal Reserve’s latest minutes on Wednesday. The central bank reaffirmed its loose monetary policy stance but offered no new catalysts, which took some shine off yields and the dollar.

Fresh waves of COVID-19 infections and record deaths in several Asian countries have also led to uncertainty in emerging market currencies.

The Indian rupee saw short positions rise to their highest level since May.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept interest rates at record lows but committed to a massive government bond purchase programme, following which the rupee suffered its worst day in more than one-and-a-half years.

“One possible catalyst for yesterday’s decision could be India’s daily case numbers of COVID-19, which have taken India to the unenviable position of the world’s most infected country on a daily basis,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING.

“Low official and market rates have not done much to bring down bank lending rates, so it might be a push to suggest that this latest move will offset the COVID-19 impact by boosting lending and real activity.”

Market participants were the most bearish on the Indonesian rupiah since October.

Earlier this week, a senior official of Indonesia’s central bank said the currency was “too cheap” against the dollar and had been weakened by a spillover effect of US fiscal policies.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long US dollars. The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

Dollar Asian currencies economic Asian FX economic hit

Asian FX bears firm; short bets on yuan at near 1-year high

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.