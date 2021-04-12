Free takaful coverage: Faysal Bank partners with EFU Life

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has Launched Manzil Account, a Shariah Compliant regular saving instrument designed to encourage customers to save regularly towards achievement of their financial goals. Customers will have the flexibility to choose their saving contribution and tenor in line with their financial plans, with the option to pay on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. In order to ensure that our customers achieve their financial aspirations, this account provides built-in Takaful coverage in the event of an unforeseen eventuality.

The Takaful coverage included in the proposition, has been structured in partnership with EFU Life Window Takaful operations, one of the largest private sector Takaful providers in the industry.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Head Retail Banking, Faysal Bank Ltd and Tahir G. Sachak, MD & Chief Executive Officer, EFU Life Window Takaful Operations along with the core product teams.

Speaking at the event, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti said, “This collaboration will allow us to further expand our menu of products and offer our customers a chance to avail this unique saving proposition designed to facilitate better financial planning and a goal-oriented approach to saving.”

Speaking at the event, Tahir G. Sachak said, “EFU Life is committed in offering unique and innovative Takaful solutions to the masses of Pakistan. This partnership with Faysal Bank is important as it is linked to our vision of embedding protection through various channels, aimed to cover the financial risks of the customers in unfortunate events like death and accidents, safeguarding livelihood of their loved-ones.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021