Ramazan: Diabetic patients asked to take precautions

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Diabetic patients must take appropriate precautions during sehar and iftaar in Ramasan and use late-digesting food items especially in sehari while diabetics are more likely to have not missed their meal in morning.

Similarly they can use less fried pratha and egg yolk with consumption of home-made meals and fiber-rich foods which can also be beneficial for diabetics. Speaking specifically regarding Ramadan, Prof. of Medicine Dr. Tahir Siddique, Assistant Prof. Dr. M. Maqsood, Gynecologist Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Shahid Mayo and Dr. Rana M. Shafiq said that taking insulin does not break the fast, but if the sugar level falls below 60, the fast should be broken so that human life is not endangered. According to new research, eggs contain 250 milligrams of cholesterol and it is very important for diabetics to have sehri. It is dangerous to take only medicine and skip meals at morning time, he added.

Medical experts said that if blood sugar levels are low, so in order to get the blessings of the month of Ramadan, diabetics should eat food that makes them feel full for a long time. They said that it is important to understand the importance of fasting in order to keep Ramadan safe. They added that diabetics should follow special instructions in opening the fast like sehri and should not overeat instead of eating at intervals as these habits can lead to shoot your blood sugar.

