Toyota all set to launch the Corolla Cross SUV in Pakistan

  • The booking of the vehicle is starting April 10 (tomorrow), with deliveries expected as early as July 10, 2021.
  • The hybrid car is at par with other compact crossover SUVs in the market, i.e., the Honda Vezel/BR-V, Nissan Juke, and Toyota C-HR.
BR Web Desk 09 Apr 2021

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is expected to launch the much-awaited Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Pakistan very soon.

The debut of the Corolla Cross was initially expected in December 2020, however, it was delayed by some unidentified factors.

The booking of the vehicle is starting April 10 (tomorrow), with deliveries expected as early as July 10, 2021.

For those unaware, Toyota Corolla Cross – a subcompact crossover SUV – made its international debut in July last year. The hybrid car is at par with other compact crossover SUVs in the market, i.e., the Honda Vezel/BR-V, Nissan Juke, and Toyota C-HR.

Engine: The vehicle comes with a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that, with the help of electric motors, generates 168 horsepower at 3600 RPM and 305 newton-meters of torque at 3600 RPM. The generated power is transferred to front wheels with the help of an e-CVT automatic transmission.

Exterior: IMC might introduce two variants of the vehicle. Both versions of the new Toyota Corolla Cross SUV offers a stylish exterior design. Both of them come with a panoramic sunroof, a shark fin antenna, a rear wiper with auto rain sensors, push start, smart entry, multiple drive modes, ABS, Hill Start Assist, parking sensors, passenger seat sensors, and driver and passenger airbags. The 1.8V grade Corolla Cross will have Bi-LED front headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED rear lamps (both with light curtain) and cruises on larger 225/50 R18 tyres.

Salient Features:

  • Double Trapezoid Front Grille
  • Fender and Front Bumper Integration
  • Follow me Home
  • Approach Angle (18 Degrees)
  • Roof Rails
  • Rear Combination Headlamps (Curtain Effect)

Interior: The front-wheel driven, five-seater crossover will come with seven airbags instead of just two, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, Terra Rossa leather seats, power adjustable seat height adjustor for driver’s seat, sliding armrest, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and power and kick sensor trunk door.

Salient features:

  • Moonroof (Indication on MID)'
  • Powered back door with kick sensor (controllable through MID as well)
  • Huge luggage capacity (407 L)
  • Mileage (AQUA Prius in a bigger Car)
  • Reverse Camera with Adaptive Guidelines with dual viewing mode
