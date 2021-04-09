ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.36%)
ASL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
AVN 94.65 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (3.85%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 56.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.99%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.18%)
HUBC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.71%)
KAPCO 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
PAEL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.7%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
POWER 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
PPL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PRL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.38%)
TRG 159.39 Increased By ▲ 10.91 (7.35%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.09%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,827 Increased By ▲ 40.75 (0.85%)
BR30 25,507 Increased By ▲ 526.64 (2.11%)
KSE100 44,962 Increased By ▲ 220.29 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,390 Increased By ▲ 57.91 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Strong domestic demand propels German industrial orders

Reuters Updated 09 Apr 2021

BERLIN: German industrial orders rose for the second month in a row in February, driven by strong domestic demand, data showed on Thursday in a further sign that manufacturers are set to cushion a pandemic-related drop in overall output in the first quarter.

However, the growth outlook for Europe’s largest economy remains clouded by a more contagious virus variant and rapidly rising COVID-19 cases that could force authorities to tighten restrictions once again in the coming weeks.

The data from the Federal Statistics Offices showed that orders for industrial goods in February rose 1.2% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms, in line with a Reuters forecast.

The solid increase in February came after a downwardly revised rise of 0.8% in January.

“Germany’s manufacturing sector is humming,” VB Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said, adding that industrial orders were more than 5% above pre-pandemic levels. Domestic orders jumped 4% on the month in February while foreign orders fell 0.5%. Still, bookings from other euro zone countries increased 2.7%.

Looking at industrial sectors, the increase in the headline figure was equally driven by strong demand for capital and consumer goods, the economy ministry said.

The VDMA engineering association said orders for mechanical and plant engineering had jumped 12% on the month in February, the first double-digit increase since October 2018.

The solid orders data chimed with a survey among purchasing managers released on Wednesday that showed growth in Germany’s private sector accelerated in March to its highest level in more than three years.

The jump in IHS Markit’s composite PMI was driven by factory activity which grew at the fastest pace on record thanks to a surge in demand from the United States and China, though the domestically oriented services sector also fared well.

German industrial orders Germany’s manufacturing sector Thomas Gitzel

Strong domestic demand propels German industrial orders

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.